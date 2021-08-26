Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Salzgitter AG is engaged in the production of steel and steel products. Its operating business unit consists of Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Energy, Trading and Technology. Strip Steel unit produces special and branded steels. Plate/Section Steel unit offers heavy plates. Energy unit covers seamless tubes, seam-and spiral-welded large-diameter pipes, stainless steel tubes as well as seamless and welded precision tubes. Trading unit handles sales network and global trading companies and sales offices. Technology unit focuses on machinery and plants for the filling and packaging of beverages. Salzgitter AG is headquartered in Salzgitter, Germany. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Salzgitter currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SZGPY opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. Salzgitter has a 52 week low of $1.54 and a 52 week high of $4.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.20.

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following business units: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel unit produces, processes and sells strip steel in a wide variety of metallurgic compositions and dimensions.

