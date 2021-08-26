Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s (GRT.UN) Outperform Rating Reiterated at CIBC

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$92.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GRT.UN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$87.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust to C$94.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$95.00 target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$94.33.

TSE GRT.UN opened at C$89.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.91 billion and a PE ratio of 7.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$85.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 6.37. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$71.66 and a 1-year high of C$90.04.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.71%.

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

