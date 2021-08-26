Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) Given New C$3.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial to C$3.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SBB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$3.55 target price on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity set a C$4.25 target price on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.63.

SBB stock opened at C$1.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.68. Sabina Gold & Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$1.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$529.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.00.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

