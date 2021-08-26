Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target to C$146.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$146.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BMO. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal to C$139.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$139.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, CSFB increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$131.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$141.15.

Shares of BMO stock opened at C$130.72 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of C$75.92 and a 12 month high of C$132.35. The company has a market cap of C$84.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$126.62.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported C$3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.58 by C$0.55. The firm had revenue of C$6.08 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 11.8400008 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

