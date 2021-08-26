The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target Raised to C$86.00 at National Bankshares

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$84.00 to C$86.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a na rating and issued a C$83.00 price objective (up from C$82.00) on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia to C$84.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$90.00 price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a C$85.00 price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$85.19.

Shares of BNS stock opened at C$80.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$97.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of C$53.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$82.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$79.41.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The bank reported C$1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.71 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.85 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.8999998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 58.00%.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

