Alussa Energy Acquisition (NYSE:FREY) Shares Gap Up to $8.60

Shares of Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FREY) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.60, but opened at $9.02. Alussa Energy Acquisition shares last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 2,590 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FREY. Pareto Securities began coverage on Alussa Energy Acquisition in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Alussa Energy Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Alussa Energy Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of -0.02.

Alussa Energy Acquisition (NYSE:FREY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alussa Energy Acquisition (NYSE:FREY)

Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to focus on the production, operation, and development of crude oil and natural gas wells and related infrastructure. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

