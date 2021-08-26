Critical Survey: Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) versus Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK)

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) and Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oak Street Health and Italk’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oak Street Health $882.77 million 12.81 -$187.99 million ($0.55) -85.36 Italk N/A N/A -$27.24 million N/A N/A

Italk has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oak Street Health.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Oak Street Health and Italk, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oak Street Health 0 1 15 0 2.94 Italk 0 0 5 0 3.00

Oak Street Health presently has a consensus price target of $68.69, suggesting a potential upside of 46.31%. Italk has a consensus price target of $9.34, suggesting a potential upside of 78.93%. Given Italk’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Italk is more favorable than Oak Street Health.

Profitability

This table compares Oak Street Health and Italk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oak Street Health -27.56% -88.34% -24.64% Italk N/A -85.92% -12.31%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.9% of Oak Street Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.4% of Italk shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of Oak Street Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Italk beats Oak Street Health on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Italk

iTalk, Inc. provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers. It also sells cellular mobile products to wireless resellers and distributors. The company was formerly known as Sopac Cellular Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to iTalk, Inc. in December 2012. iTalk Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida.

