Truist Cuts Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Price Target to $14.00

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) had its target price cut by Truist from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CYH. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $16.02 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Community Health Systems from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Community Health Systems from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.38.

Shares of NYSE CYH opened at $12.57 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.27. Community Health Systems has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $17.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.92.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 2.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John A. Fry sold 31,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $489,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,096.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $465,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,907.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYH. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Community Health Systems by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 540,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 232,260 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Community Health Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,541,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,887,000 after acquiring an additional 25,229 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Community Health Systems by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 93,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,519,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Community Health Systems by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 116,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

