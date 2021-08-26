Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target Raised to $206.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Scotiabank upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $189.71.

PXD opened at $149.15 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $76.58 and a 12-month high of $175.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.98. The company has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PXD. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

