Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HOOD. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a peer perform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Robinhood Markets presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $48.98 on Monday. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $33.25 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.55 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Aparna Chennapragada sold 18,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $1,200,283.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,297 shares in the company, valued at $872,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

