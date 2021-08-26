Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Given Consensus Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) have earned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.96.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $11.96 price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at $10.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.35. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.37.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative net margin of 44.35% and a negative return on equity of 219.62%. As a group, analysts forecast that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

