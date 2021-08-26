Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Given Consensus Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) have earned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.96.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $11.96 price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.
Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at $10.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.35. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.37.
Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile
Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.
