Analysts Anticipate F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Analysts expect F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. F.N.B. reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover F.N.B..

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 25.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS.

FNB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.47 target price (down from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on F.N.B. in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.87.

In related news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 2,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $32,651.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,262,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $447,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,485 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in F.N.B. by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,892,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $356,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,440 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in F.N.B. by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,065,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905,135 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in F.N.B. by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,672,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,571,000 after acquiring an additional 159,936 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in F.N.B. by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,587,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNB opened at $11.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. F.N.B. has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $13.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

