Wells Fargo & Company Increases EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target to $28.00

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EQT. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of EQT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of EQT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of EQT from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of EQT from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.46.

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $17.46 on Monday. EQT has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $23.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $996.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. Equities analysts predict that EQT will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Toby Z. Rice acquired 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $499,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in EQT by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

