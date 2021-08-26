Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

CPB has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Campbell Soup from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.22.

NYSE:CPB opened at $41.11 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.32. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $54.08.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPB. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 49.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

