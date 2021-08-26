Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PLNT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Planet Fitness presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.57.

NYSE PLNT opened at $79.36 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.49. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 256.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.24. Planet Fitness has a 1 year low of $53.55 and a 1 year high of $90.34.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $137.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 241.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III acquired 1,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $69,290.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,762.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cushing Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 45.9% in the first quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 13,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 208.4% in the first quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 61,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after buying an additional 41,620 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 1,103.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 168,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,015,000 after purchasing an additional 154,392 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 411,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,807,000 after purchasing an additional 15,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 5.1% in the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 43,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

