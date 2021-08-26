Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) PT Raised to $480.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target lifted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $460.00 to $480.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the network technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $463.69.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

NYSE PANW opened at $447.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a PE ratio of -98.04 and a beta of 1.39. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $219.34 and a 52-week high of $449.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $385.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total transaction of $4,428,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.55, for a total value of $600,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,582,835.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,721,751. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 84.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 4.3% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 31,877 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $11,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 128,716 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 23.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.