Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.01% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Rite Aid have lagged the industry in the past three months. The stock’s sentiment is further hurt by a drab bottom-line view for fiscal 2022. Elixir revenues is likely to remain drab due to lower customer count and a decrease in Medicare Part D lives. Also, retail SG&A expenses are likely to remain high due to a rise in wages and higher investments. Moreover, lesser cases of cough, cold and flu continued to affect front-end same-store sales in the Retail Pharmacy segment in first-quarter fiscal 2022. However, the company reported an earnings beat in first-quarter fiscal 2022. It witnessed a sequential improvement with momentum in many of its businesses. Also, it is progressing well with its RxEvolution strategy and vaccine administration. Continued online strength on the back of expanded delivery facilities bodes well.”

Several other research firms have also commented on RAD. TheStreet lowered shares of Rite Aid from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rite Aid from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Rite Aid presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

RAD stock opened at $16.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.80. Rite Aid has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $32.48. The stock has a market cap of $935.38 million, a P/E ratio of -22.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.16. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Rite Aid’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rite Aid will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jocelyn Z. Konrad sold 28,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $437,681.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 95,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,902.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Rite Aid by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in Rite Aid by 20.1% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 38,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Rite Aid by 66.6% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rite Aid in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rite Aid in the first quarter valued at $256,000. 54.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

