Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target Raised to $480.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $460.00 to $480.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Summit Insights restated a buy rating and set a $500.00 target price (up previously from $425.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $463.69.

Shares of PANW opened at $447.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $385.31. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $219.34 and a fifty-two week high of $449.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.55, for a total transaction of $600,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,582,835.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total value of $4,428,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,569 shares of company stock worth $13,721,751 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connable Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,824 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

