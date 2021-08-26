DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) & DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Critical Comparison

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) and DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get DouYu International alerts:

This table compares DouYu International and DigitalOcean’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DouYu International $1.47 billion 0.83 $74.41 million $0.23 16.43 DigitalOcean $318.38 million 18.82 -$43.57 million N/A N/A

DouYu International has higher revenue and earnings than DigitalOcean.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for DouYu International and DigitalOcean, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DouYu International 0 3 2 0 2.40 DigitalOcean 0 2 8 0 2.80

DouYu International presently has a consensus price target of $14.71, suggesting a potential upside of 289.07%. DigitalOcean has a consensus price target of $64.70, suggesting a potential upside of 15.91%. Given DouYu International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DouYu International is more favorable than DigitalOcean.

Profitability

This table compares DouYu International and DigitalOcean’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DouYu International -3.53% -4.69% -3.63% DigitalOcean N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.2% of DouYu International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.0% of DigitalOcean shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

DigitalOcean beats DouYu International on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers. The company's users include software engineers, researchers, data scientists, system administrators, students, and hobbyists. Its customers use its platform in various industry verticals and for a range of use cases, such as web and mobile applications, website hosting, e-commerce, media and gaming, personal web projects, managed services, and others. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.