Stryve Foods (SNAX) vs. The Competition Head to Head Analysis

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ: SNAX) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Stryve Foods to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Stryve Foods has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stryve Foods’ peers have a beta of 0.94, meaning that their average stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Stryve Foods and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Stryve Foods N/A -$580,000.00 -53.29 Stryve Foods Competitors $8.65 billion $1.05 billion 2.57

Stryve Foods’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Stryve Foods. Stryve Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Stryve Foods and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stryve Foods 0 0 2 0 3.00 Stryve Foods Competitors 353 1224 1249 33 2.34

Stryve Foods currently has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 80.97%. As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 15.33%. Given Stryve Foods’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Stryve Foods is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Stryve Foods and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stryve Foods N/A -189.46% -8.60% Stryve Foods Competitors -1.01% 6.93% 2.14%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.3% of Stryve Foods shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by institutional investors. 50.4% of Stryve Foods shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Stryve Foods peers beat Stryve Foods on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Stryve Foods Company Profile

Andina Acquisition Corp. III entered into definitive agreement for a business combination with Stryve Foods LLC.

