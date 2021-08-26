Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Freedom Holding Corp. is a financial services holding company conducting retail financial brokerage, investment counseling, securities trading, investment banking and underwriting services through its subsidiaries. It operates primarily in Kazakhstan, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Ukraine and Cyprus. Freedom Holding Corp., formerly knonw as BMB Munai Inc., is headquartered in Almaty, Kazakhstan. “

Freedom stock opened at $63.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Freedom has a 1-year low of $22.66 and a 1-year high of $68.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.76.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $124.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.80 million. Freedom had a net margin of 40.48% and a return on equity of 67.57%. On average, equities analysts predict that Freedom will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Boris Cherdabayev sold 12,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.85, for a total transaction of $804,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRHC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Freedom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $513,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Freedom in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,288,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Freedom by 135.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Freedom in the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Freedom in the first quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Institutional investors own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Freedom Company Profile

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

