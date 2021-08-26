Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Target Price to $63.00

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BIG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Big Lots from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.25.

Shares of NYSE:BIG opened at $57.84 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.33. Big Lots has a twelve month low of $42.05 and a twelve month high of $73.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.35.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.93. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Big Lots will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.33%.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $122,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,040,817.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Big Lots during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 232.8% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

