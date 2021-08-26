Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Research Coverage Started at JMP Securities

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DUOL. Evercore ISI began coverage on Duolingo in a report on Sunday. They set an inline rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler started coverage on Duolingo in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Duolingo in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Duolingo in a report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Duolingo in a report on Monday. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Duolingo has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $141.20.

Get Duolingo alerts:

DUOL stock opened at $127.33 on Monday. Duolingo has a 1-year low of $123.00 and a 1-year high of $152.84.

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.