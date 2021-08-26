JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Snap One in a report on Monday. They issued a market perform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Get Snap One alerts:

Shares of Snap One stock opened at $19.94 on Monday. Snap One has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $20.24.

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.