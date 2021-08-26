Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SNPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Snap One in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Snap One in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Snap One in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Snap One in a report on Monday. They issued a market perform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Snap One in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Snap One currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPO opened at $19.94 on Monday. Snap One has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $20.24.

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

