Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

NASDAQ TNYA opened at $22.35 on Tuesday. Tenaya Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.35 and a 1 year high of $24.81.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It discovers, develop and deliver curative therapies which address the underlying causes of heart disease. The company’s product platform consist Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

