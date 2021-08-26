Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Lowered to Hold at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum lowered shares of Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $18.50 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $21.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bloom Burton raised shares of Trillium Therapeutics from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Trillium Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$22.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.43.

Get Trillium Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of TRIL stock opened at $17.34 on Tuesday. Trillium Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $20.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.94.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $32,814.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,814. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 416,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 19,979 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 322,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 10,532 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,866,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,101,000 after purchasing an additional 831,082 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Trillium Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Trillium Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $374,000. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Trillium Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillium Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.