BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BHP Billiton Plc is engaged in production of minerals which includes iron ore, metallurgical coal, copper and uranium as well as oil, gas and energy coal. BHP Billiton Plc is based in Collins Street, Melbourne Victoria. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BBL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of BHP Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.99.

BBL stock opened at $62.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. BHP Group has a one year low of $37.88 and a one year high of $68.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBL. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 501 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 850.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 950 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 4.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

