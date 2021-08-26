Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company. It focused on the discovery, design and development of peptide-based medicines. Zealand Pharma A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Shares of ZEAL stock opened at $27.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.18. Zealand Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $24.97 and a 1 year high of $44.42.

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($6.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($5.90). Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 79.03% and a negative net margin of 455.50%. Equities research analysts forecast that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S during the second quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S by 3,910.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S during the first quarter worth about $93,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S during the second quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S by 13.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, design and development of peptide based medicines. Its products include Soliqua and Lyxumia. The company was founded by Lars Hellerung Christiansen and Bjarne Due Larsen on October 19, 1998 and is headquartered in Soborg, Denmark.

