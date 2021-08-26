Stifel Nicolaus Raises Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Price Target to C$23.00

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VFF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Village Farms International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $8.70 to $11.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Village Farms International has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.92.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

Shares of VFF opened at $9.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $822.45 million, a PE ratio of -240.00 and a beta of 3.67. Village Farms International has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $20.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that Village Farms International will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 214.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 4,316,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,105,000 after buying an additional 2,942,955 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 10.2% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,119,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,974,000 after buying an additional 103,365 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 40.8% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,026,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,986,000 after buying an additional 297,253 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 224.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 882,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,673,000 after buying an additional 610,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 63.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 434,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,647,000 after buying an additional 168,996 shares in the last quarter. 27.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.