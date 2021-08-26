Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.95% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Ollie’s Bargain have lagged the industry year to date. The company’s dismal run on the bourses can be attributed to the ongoing supply chain pressures, including higher transportation expenses and labor costs. The supply chain headwinds might hurt gross margin in fiscal 2021. It is also witnessing deleverage in SG&A expense for quite sometime due to increase in number of stores, higher store payroll and variable selling expense. Going forward, the company is likely to witness tough year-over-year comparison due to the lapping of COVID-19. However, the company’s business operating model of buying cheap and selling cheap, cost-containment efforts and expansion of customer reward program — Ollie’s Army, should provide some cushion. It is also undertaking efforts to expand its store footprint.”

Several other analysts have also issued reports on OLLI. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.54.

Shares of OLLI opened at $83.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $75.75 and a 12-month high of $123.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.91.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.13 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $133,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,994.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 30,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $2,838,333.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,618.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,988 shares of company stock valued at $3,696,331. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 39.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,524,000 after buying an additional 72,916 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 35.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 223,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,773,000 after buying an additional 58,492 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 24.4% in the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 154,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,026,000 after buying an additional 30,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 833,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,096,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

