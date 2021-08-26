Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Research analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.61% from the company’s previous close.

NASDAQ:RANI opened at $19.07 on Tuesday. Rani Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $29.40.

Get Rani Therapeutics alerts:

About Rani Therapeutics

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Rani Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rani Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.