RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Now Covered by SVB Leerink

Investment analysts at SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 59.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on RxSight in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on RxSight in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on RxSight in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, RxSight currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

NASDAQ:RXST opened at $12.53 on Tuesday. RxSight has a 1 year low of $11.19 and a 1 year high of $19.67.

RxSight Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company focuses on patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens(R), RxSight Light Delivery Device and accessories. RxSight Inc is based in ALISO VIEJO, Calif.

