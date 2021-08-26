Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Citigroup

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $11.50 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities cut shares of Root from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Root from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Root to $3.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Root in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a peer perform rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.92.

NASDAQ:ROOT opened at $5.80 on Monday. Root has a 12 month low of $5.19 and a 12 month high of $29.48. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.16.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $89.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Root will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Root in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Root in the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Root in the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Root in the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Root by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.94% of the company’s stock.

Root Company Profile

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

