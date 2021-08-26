Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.04% from the company’s previous close.

OXLC stock opened at $7.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.33. Oxford Lane Capital has a one year low of $4.15 and a one year high of $7.88.

In other Oxford Lane Capital news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 35,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $895,207.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 125,158 shares of company stock valued at $3,133,917.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 2.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 240,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 6,230 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the first quarter valued at about $373,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 119.5% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 24,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enstar Group LTD increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 1.1% during the first quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 624,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 7,018 shares in the last quarter.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in maximizing total return by investing in debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation vehicles. The company was founded on June 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

