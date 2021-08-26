Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Gap Down to $22.96

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.96, but opened at $22.45. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares last traded at $22.45, with a volume of 50 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CALT shares. SEB Equities started coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SEB Equity Research started coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

The firm has a market cap of $589.89 million, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.70.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CALT. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

