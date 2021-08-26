Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Up to $26.03

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.03, but opened at $27.24. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $28.49, with a volume of 5,682 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of -35.49 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the second quarter worth about $13,846,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 269.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,435,000 after purchasing an additional 976,378 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,058,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,925,000 after purchasing an additional 520,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,181,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile (NASDAQ:KC)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

