Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Up to $26.03

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.03, but opened at $27.24. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $28.49, with a volume of 5,682 shares traded.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.
The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of -35.49 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.77.
Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile (NASDAQ:KC)
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.
