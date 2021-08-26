Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Gap Up to $91.57

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $91.57, but opened at $97.20. Futu shares last traded at $98.94, with a volume of 53,485 shares.
A number of brokerages have commented on FUTU. TheStreet cut shares of Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BOCOM International raised shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Futu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.38.
The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.01 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.32.
About Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU)
Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.
