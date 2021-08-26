Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Gap Up to $91.57

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $91.57, but opened at $97.20. Futu shares last traded at $98.94, with a volume of 53,485 shares.

A number of brokerages have commented on FUTU. TheStreet cut shares of Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BOCOM International raised shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Futu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.38.

The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.01 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Futu by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,179,000 after acquiring an additional 324,434 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Futu by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Futu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,806,000. Ocean Arete Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Futu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $895,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Futu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.15% of the company’s stock.

About Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

