DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) Shares Gap Up to $7.72

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at 7.72, but opened at 8.15. DiDi Global shares last traded at 8.42, with a volume of 216,910 shares trading hands.

Separately, Atlantic Securities lowered DiDi Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $700,889,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $357,938,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,947,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,698,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,606,000. 0.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

