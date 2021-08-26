Head to Head Review: Manhattan Scientifics (OTCMKTS:MHTX) & Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST)

Manhattan Scientifics (OTCMKTS:MHTX) and Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Manhattan Scientifics alerts:

0.3% of Manhattan Scientifics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.8% of Microvast shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of Manhattan Scientifics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of Microvast shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Manhattan Scientifics has a beta of 2.05, indicating that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microvast has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Manhattan Scientifics and Microvast’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manhattan Scientifics $50,000.00 279.64 $4.31 million N/A N/A Microvast N/A N/A -$2.42 million N/A N/A

Manhattan Scientifics has higher revenue and earnings than Microvast.

Profitability

This table compares Manhattan Scientifics and Microvast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manhattan Scientifics N/A 61.71% 34.58% Microvast N/A -147.32% -2.17%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Manhattan Scientifics and Microvast, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manhattan Scientifics 0 0 0 0 N/A Microvast 1 0 0 0 1.00

Microvast has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential downside of 33.92%. Given Microvast’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Microvast is more favorable than Manhattan Scientifics.

Summary

Manhattan Scientifics beats Microvast on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Manhattan Scientifics Company Profile

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. focuses on technology transfer and commercialization of transformative technologies. The firm operates as a technology incubator that seeks to acquire, develop and commercialize life-enhancing technologies in various fields. It also focuses on identifying emerging technologies through strategic alliances with scientific laboratories, educational institutions, scientists and leaders in industry and government. The company was founded by Marvin Maslow on July 31, 1992 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Microvast Company Profile

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.