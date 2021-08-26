Morgan Stanley Boosts Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $57.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MRVL. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna reiterated a buy rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.30.

Shares of MRVL opened at $63.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.24. Marvell Technology has a 12-month low of $35.13 and a 12-month high of $63.44. The firm has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a PE ratio of -166.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $832.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.02 million. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $1,183,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,908,100 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

