JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target Cut to $102.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $112.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.45.

JD opened at $76.14 on Tuesday. JD.com has a 1-year low of $61.65 and a 1-year high of $108.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $101.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. JD.com had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $253.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that JD.com will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JD. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 36.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

