IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target Cut to $175.00

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its target price decreased by analysts at Citigroup from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $250.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $280.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.47.

IAC stock opened at $132.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $74.67 and a 1-year high of $179.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.35.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $2.34. The business had revenue of $829.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.88 million. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,203,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 216,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,351,000 after buying an additional 20,079 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 31,520.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,476,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,832,000 after buying an additional 1,763,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

