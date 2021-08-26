Establishment Labs’ (ESTA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. BTIG Research currently has a C$90.00 target price on the stock.

ESTA has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Establishment Labs from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Establishment Labs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Establishment Labs in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.33.

Establishment Labs stock opened at $72.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.33 and a beta of 1.08. Establishment Labs has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $88.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 million. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 29.92% and a negative net margin of 19.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that Establishment Labs will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis E. Condon sold 9,000 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $711,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $711,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lisa Gersh sold 18,000 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total value of $1,270,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 0.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 139,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 135.3% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 151,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,460,000 after purchasing an additional 86,995 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 21.9% in the first quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 386,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,140,000 after purchasing an additional 69,246 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the first quarter worth about $1,356,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 49.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 375,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,464,000 after purchasing an additional 124,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

