FY2023 EPS Estimates for Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Raised by SVB Leerink

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) – SVB Leerink boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Theravance Biopharma in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.13. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TBPH. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $32.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen downgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

NASDAQ:TBPH opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. Theravance Biopharma has a one year low of $8.37 and a one year high of $22.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.00.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.02 million.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 57.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $196,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, research, development, and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its products include telavancin under the VIBATIV brand, revefenacin under the TD 4208 brand, and neprilysin. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

