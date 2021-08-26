Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Greenlane Holdings Inc. is a distributor of premium vaporization products and consumption accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. Its customers include smoke shops and regional retail chain stores as well as licensed cannabis cultivators, processors and dispensaries. The company owns and operates direct-to-consumer e-commerce websites in the vaporization products and consumption accessories industry, VaporNation.com and VapeWorld.com. Greenlane Holdings Inc. is based in Boca Raton, United States. “

Separately, Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Greenlane from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ GNLN opened at $2.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $230.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.19. Greenlane has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $8.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.46.

In other Greenlane news, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $136,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,685.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 37,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $139,030.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,880 shares in the company, valued at $142,689.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,533 shares of company stock worth $360,832 over the last three months. Insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. 5.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

