Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $121.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FATE. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wedbush lowered Fate Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.78.

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $72.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.04 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.97. Fate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $29.37 and a 12 month high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $13.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 441.63% and a negative return on equity of 27.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 145.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $1,760,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total value of $2,233,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,896 shares in the company, valued at $9,994,550.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,474 shares of company stock worth $6,881,315. 18.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 353.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

