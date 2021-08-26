Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) Research Coverage Started at William Blair

William Blair started coverage on shares of Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $45.70 target price on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Icosavax’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.34) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.93) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.98) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.76) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.79) EPS.

Shares of ICVX opened at $37.00 on Monday. Icosavax has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $49.99.

Icosavax

Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.

