Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) vs. Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUCD) Head to Head Survey

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) and Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUCD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.5% of Tilray shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Charlie’s shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Tilray shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 74.8% of Charlie’s shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Tilray and Charlie’s’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tilray $513.09 million 11.81 -$367.42 million ($0.46) -29.43 Charlie’s $16.69 million 3.40 -$7.19 million N/A N/A

Charlie’s has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tilray.

Profitability

This table compares Tilray and Charlie’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tilray -104.82% -7.72% -4.57% Charlie’s -140.60% N/A -327.67%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Tilray and Charlie’s, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tilray 0 7 5 0 2.42 Charlie’s 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tilray currently has a consensus target price of $19.28, indicating a potential upside of 42.36%. Given Tilray’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Tilray is more favorable than Charlie’s.

Volatility and Risk

Tilray has a beta of 2.63, indicating that its stock price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Charlie’s has a beta of 5.57, indicating that its stock price is 457% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tilray beats Charlie’s on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

About Charlie’s

Charlie's Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, formulates, markets, and distributes e-cigarette liquids and vaping systems in the United States and internationally. The company also offers energy drink under the Bazi brand name. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers to approximately 80 countries, primarily, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Australia, Sweden, and Canada. The company was formerly known as True Drinks Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Charlie's Holdings, Inc. Charlie's Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

