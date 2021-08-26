Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Culp (NYSE:CULP) to Hold

Culp (NYSE:CULP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Culp, Inc. manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics and upholstery fabrics. The Company’s fabrics are used in the production of residential and commercial furniture and bedding products, including sofas, recliners, chairs, loveseats, sectionals, sofa-beds, office seating, panel systems, and mattress sets. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for covering mattresses, box springs, and foundations. The Upholstery Fabric segment provides synthetic leathers, velvets, woven jacquards, woven dobbies, and suedes. Culp, Inc. is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. “

Get Culp alerts:

NYSE CULP opened at $13.88 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.23. Culp has a 12-month low of $10.68 and a 12-month high of $17.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Culp had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $79.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Culp will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sharon A. Decker sold 2,400 shares of Culp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $41,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at $126,019.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CULP. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Culp by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Culp in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Culp by 15,938.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 6,694 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Culp by 27.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Culp in the second quarter valued at $170,000. 66.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Culp (CULP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.